Would Former Pacers Star Gerald Green Fit On The Rockets?

Gerald Green has played for the Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported last week that the 35 year old worked out for the Rockets.

The last time that 35 year old Gerald Green played in the NBA he played for the Houston Rockets during the 2018-19 NBA season.

At that time, the Rockets were a contender for an NBA title with Chris Paul and James Harden leading the way.

Last season, the Rockets had the worst record in the entire NBA (17-55) and likely won't be too much better next season.

Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported last week (see Tweet below) that Green worked out for the Rockets.

Would Green fit on the Rockets next season?

Green was the 18th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

Over his career he has averages of 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

He's also one of the best dunkers the NBA has ever seen (see Tweet below from Bleacher Report).

However, at 35 years old he would seem much better suited for an NBA team on the cusp of an NBA Championship.

He could be a player who comes off the bench for a league minimum contract and hits three-pointers (35.4% shooting from deep on 6.0 attempts per game in 2019).

On a young Rockets team that is likely to be one of the worst five teams in the NBA it would not make much sense to have him take up the minutes of a younger player they can either evaluate or develop.

That being said, he did spend part of the 2008 season in Houston, and the last two seasons of his career there.

There is a history, and he could be a good veteran for the young players with his experience and familiarity with the franchise.

At the end of the day, he would be better off going to a team that needs a missing piece of the bench in their quest for a title.