Spurs Starter, Thursday, July 4, 2024: San Antonio '2nd Happiest' Fanbase After Draft
Happy Independence Day, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
The San Antonio Spurs added three new names to their franchise through the NBA Draft, one of which was standout rookie Stephon Castle, who's likely to make a big impact next season alongside Victor Wembanyama and under Chris Paul.
The other two — Juan Nuñez and Harrison Ingram — are going to be longer-term projects as the Spurs look to implement their talents into their game plan slowly, but surely. Immediate or not, however, all three players bring a lot to the table, and it seems the team's fanbase sees that.
During a study conducted on social media, it was determined that the Spurs had the second-most positive reactions on social media. Right in front of them was the Los Angeles Lakers, who signed Tennessee Volunteers sharpshooter Dalton Knecht and LeBron James' son, Bronny, with their two selections.
As much attention as the James family has received over the years, it makes sense. But the Spurs weren't far behind. Naturally, the front office had a vision behind the selections of their three rookies, but for the fans to also buy into it does speak highly of the state of the team overall.
The Spurs are young, but they're learning and improving. And they'll have the fan's support through the entire process.
Now, for the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: WHAT DO SPURS' QUALIFYING OFFERS MEAN?
The San Antonio Spurs made some key decisions at the beginning of free agency regarding their fringe players. This is what that means and how it could impact the roster moving forward.
2. WATCH: WHY THE SPURS PURSUED CHRIS PAUL IN FREE AGENCY
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" focuses on the latest offseason moves as San Antonio looks to build around superstar Victor Wembanyama. Matt Guzman joins the show to talk about Chris Paul's signing, qualifying offers for two young players and a potential trade option with the Utah Jazz.
3. READ: BEYOND CHRIS PAUL, WHO ELSE COULD SPURS PURSUE IN FREE AGENCY
The San Antonio Spurs have promoted a patient approach this offseason, but there are other names in free agency that could make for an improved roster. Here are a few names to watch.
4. LOOK: WEMBANYAMA PUTS ON MASTERCLASS IN FRANCE'S BLOWOUT WIN
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Les Bleus notched a win in their first exhibition game of the summer, cruising past Turkey 96-56 behind the 7-footer's strong all-around performance.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the three profiles of the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Nuñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
THE SCHEDULE
There are still over 100 days until opening night of the 2024-25 season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. Before even pre-season — which one of their games is already known to be against the Miami Heat — the Spurs will head to Sacramento to participate in the Kings' annual California Classic.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for that tournament, as well as the NBA's annual 2K25 Summer League held in Las Vegas:
California Classic
Jul. 6 - Spurs vs. Hornets (Tipoff 7:30 p.m.)
Jul. 7 - Spurs @ Kings (Tipoff 9 p.m.)
Jul. 9 - Spurs vs. China (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
2K25 Summer League
Jul. 13 - Spurs @ Trail Blazers (Tipoff 8 p.m.)
Jul. 14 - Spurs @ Hawks (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Jul. 16 - Spurs vs. Pelicans (Tipoff 9:30 p.m.)
Jul. 19 - Spurs vs. 76ers (Tipoff 7:30 p.m.)
