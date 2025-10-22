Best Bets for Wizards vs. Bucks Season Opener
The Washington Wizards open up their season facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks, where familiar faces will be in attendance. Khris Middleton is heading back to the team on which he won a championship, and former Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma will presumably be coming off the bench for the Bucks.
This game will also serve as a test for the young "Wiz Kids." Can they take the leap that many fans are expecting, or will they falter against one of the best players in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Something to note is that the Wizards will be without Bilal Coulibaly, as he is still recovering from the surgery he had over the summer. Will Riley is now good to go after being questionable the day before the game. This means everyone will play for Washington. The Bucks are completely healthy for this game, which should lead to some bets hitting.
This game should provide some lines that are easy to hit, which means that you can make some money on the game. Here are the three best bets for the Wizards at the Bucks.
(All lines courtesy of DraftKings as of October 22)
Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 31.5 Points (-116)
The Wizards don't have anyone who can truly stop Antetokounmpo, but does anyone really have someone who can? Antetokounmpo is one of the most unstoppable players on the planet, and that's thanks to his size. He literally looks like a Greek God. This means that Antetokounmpo should be the leading scorer tonight and easily get over 30 points.
This does not mean I think the Bucks are blowing the Wizards out of the water. This means that the Wizards will focus on shutting down other players like Myles Turner. Force Antetokounmpo to beat you, ensuring the supporting cast around him cannot do anything. This is why I would take him over on points for the game.
Kyshawn George Over 10.5 Points (-106)
George is going to start, no doubt about it. He is currently the team's best forward, and even with Coulibaly healthy, George may still be better. He has clearly taken the second-year leap and could even win Most Improved Player this season. CJ McCollum may be the first option, but George will be the second option.
He has the advantage because either Kuzma or Bobby Portis will be guarding him, and neither is a great defender. George is more athletic and can easily blow by them with the ball in his hand. He can also use some off-ball screens and movement to create separation, allowing himself to get some open looks out on the perimeter. Expect a big game from George.
Alex Sarr Under 1.5 Three Pointers Made (+106)
Sarr is looking to change his shot diet this season. Last year, he was taking a decent amount of outside shots, and he could hit them. However, the Wizards need him to live more inside the paint. Attempt shots in the midrange, go to work in the paint, set some screens, and roll to the rim.
In the first game of the season, Sarr will be doing just that. Sure, he might attempt a few threes, maybe three at max, but he is not going to make all of them. He will probably only knock one down and go one for three from distance.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!