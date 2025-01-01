All 49ers

Several Key 49ers Starters Miss First Week 18 Practice

Jose Luis Sanchez III

December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates a first down against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
This is a long list of starters who could not practice for the 49ers on Wednesday in their first Week 18 session. Take a deep breath when reading the list aloud because it is exhausting.

Brock Purdy (elbow), Leonard Floyd (shoulder), Colton McKivitz (knee), Nick Bosa (knee), Deebo Samuel (wrist/rib), George Kittle (ankle/hamstring), and Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) were out of Wednesday's practice.

"We're only a day removed, so that's why there's a lot more on there than usual," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "With it being a short week and where we're at here being the last game of the season, we're not going to ask guys to play through some injuries and stuff like that. None of these are too serious. Some are more serious than others, so hopefully these guys feel better as the week goes and get in practice tomorrow."

Oh boy. Sounds the 49ers have officially started to mail it in. I can't say I blame them. What is the point of them fighting through pain and injuries for the final game of the season that means nothing? This is the right move for the 49ers to make.

Let these guys rest and possibly sit out if they can. Purdy is the obvious one who is injured. He exited the game against the Lions in the final minutes with an elbow injury. He has already been ruled out against the Cardinals in the regular season finale.

As for the rest of the starters who missed practice, I'd bet only a few of them end up playing. I can't imagine Bosa, Samuel, and Kittle playing. The rest I think is a good chance of suiting up, but it won't be shocking if more end up being inactive.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

