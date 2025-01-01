Several Key 49ers Starters Miss First Week 18 Practice
This is a long list of starters who could not practice for the 49ers on Wednesday in their first Week 18 session. Take a deep breath when reading the list aloud because it is exhausting.
Brock Purdy (elbow), Leonard Floyd (shoulder), Colton McKivitz (knee), Nick Bosa (knee), Deebo Samuel (wrist/rib), George Kittle (ankle/hamstring), and Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder) were out of Wednesday's practice.
"We're only a day removed, so that's why there's a lot more on there than usual," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "With it being a short week and where we're at here being the last game of the season, we're not going to ask guys to play through some injuries and stuff like that. None of these are too serious. Some are more serious than others, so hopefully these guys feel better as the week goes and get in practice tomorrow."
Oh boy. Sounds the 49ers have officially started to mail it in. I can't say I blame them. What is the point of them fighting through pain and injuries for the final game of the season that means nothing? This is the right move for the 49ers to make.
Let these guys rest and possibly sit out if they can. Purdy is the obvious one who is injured. He exited the game against the Lions in the final minutes with an elbow injury. He has already been ruled out against the Cardinals in the regular season finale.
As for the rest of the starters who missed practice, I'd bet only a few of them end up playing. I can't imagine Bosa, Samuel, and Kittle playing. The rest I think is a good chance of suiting up, but it won't be shocking if more end up being inactive.
