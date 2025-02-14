'A Mentality' - Trey Hendrickson Gives Insight on His Gloveless NFL Playing Style
CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is a rare trench player who doesn't wear gloves (taped fingers do the trick) in games and he discussed why on The Pat McAfee Show last week.
Hendrickson had a bad experience slipping off quarterbacks during an early preseason in his career, prompting a goodbye to the gloves.
"I slipped off Tyrod Taylor a couple of times in preseason, sweaty gloves," Hendrickson said on the show. "It's just like, I've had enough of these, and then since then, it was just kind of like a mentality."
He shocks fellow teammate Sam Hubbard with his unique apparel approach, but Hendrickson's "doing well so far" and managed to avoid the mangled hands so many longtime NFL linemen get from playing in the league.
"It's an old-style mentality," Hendrickson said. "I think tape does the job. You know, Sam (Hubbard) thinks I'm nuts, but you know, it is what it is."
