Cincinnati Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 10: Joe Mixon Makes Move After Big Game

Joe Mixon had all the shine against the Panthers, but Joe Burrow quietly had a very good game. The stats don’t show it due to the massive lead and Joe Burrow leaving the game in the third quarter, but even without Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow got the job done. He finished the game 22-of-28 for 206 passing yards and one touchdown. He remains the top Bengal in the power rankings for the third consecutive week.

2. Ja’Marr Chase (Last Week: 2)

Chase missed his second consecutive game with a hip injury. He stays at the No. 2 spot because of his importance on offense. It didn’t show much against the Panthers due to Mixon's explosion, but this team was lost without him against the Browns. He’s an elite receiver in the NFL and an absolute game changer for the Bengals offense.

3. Trey Hendrickson (Last Week: 3)

The Bengals star defensive end hasn’t had crazy numbers recently, but his presence is still felt. His importance to the team cannot he understated. Without Hendrickson, the Bengals defensive line could be towards the bottom of the league in terms of pass rush.