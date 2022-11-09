Cincinnati Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 10: Joe Mixon Makes Move After Big Game
The Bengals are sitting at 5-4 going into the bye week after a 42-21 win over the Panthers. Here are the current Bengals player power rankings:
1. Joe Burrow (last week: 1)
Joe Mixon had all the shine against the Panthers, but Joe Burrow quietly had a very good game. The stats don’t show it due to the massive lead and Joe Burrow leaving the game in the third quarter, but even without Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow got the job done. He finished the game 22-of-28 for 206 passing yards and one touchdown. He remains the top Bengal in the power rankings for the third consecutive week.
2. Ja’Marr Chase (Last Week: 2)
Chase missed his second consecutive game with a hip injury. He stays at the No. 2 spot because of his importance on offense. It didn’t show much against the Panthers due to Mixon's explosion, but this team was lost without him against the Browns. He’s an elite receiver in the NFL and an absolute game changer for the Bengals offense.
3. Trey Hendrickson (Last Week: 3)
The Bengals star defensive end hasn’t had crazy numbers recently, but his presence is still felt. His importance to the team cannot he understated. Without Hendrickson, the Bengals defensive line could be towards the bottom of the league in terms of pass rush.
4. Sam Hubbard (Last Week: 4)
There’s not much movement on the list this week, so Hubbard will stay at No. 4. He’s shown flashes of being a very capable pass rusher this season, but his best ability is stopping the run. With DJ Reader being on injured reserve, Hubbard stepped up and helped the Bengals stop the run without the leagues best run stopper.
5. Chidobe Awuzie (Last Week: 6)
Awuzie has been placed on injured reserve and his season is over due to the knee injury. I bumped him up the list this week because of how important he was to the team and how he was playing this season. It’s a big loss for the Bengals secondary. When healthy, Awuzie is a top 10 cornerback in the NFL.
6. Tee Higgins (Last Week: 8)
Higgins is another player that’s stats don’t show due to the impressive performance by Mixon, but the Bengals No. 2 receiver is very important to this team. He’s an underrated route runner and an incredibly dangerous possession receiver. He hasn’t quite put up the expected numbers with Chase out, but he’s played well in recent weeks.
7. Vonn Bell (Last Week: 5)
The Bengals interception leader has been a key player on their defense this season. He finished the game against the Panthers with just two tackles, but his stellar play throughout the year keeps him on the list.
8. Tyler Boyd (Last Week: 7)
Boyd has had his share of big games this season, and has solidified himself as a consistent, reliable option once again. With Chase and Higgins being the big stars for the Bengals at receiver, Boyd has an important role with the other two getting most of the attention.
9. Joe Mixon (Last Week: NA)
The Bengals running back broke the franchise record for most touchdowns in a game (5) against the Panthers. His play has been questionable up until the Panthers game, but he looked unstoppable on Sunday. If he can keep it up, the Bengals offense can take it to another level. They need Mixon to keep this going and be a real threat in the run game, which would also help their passing game in a big way.
10. Alex Cappa (Last Week: NA)
The Bengals right guard makes his second appearance on the Bengals power rankings this season. While the offensive line play has been questionable, those issues are not in the interior. Cappa is 10th among all guards through Week 9 in Pro Football Focus' pass blocking grade with a 76.0 and he played a big role in Mixon’s career day against the Panthers.
