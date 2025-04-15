Cincinnati Bengals Go All Defense In ESPN's Three-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Field Yate and Mel Kiper Jr. did a tag-team mock draft this week as we sit less than 10 days from the 2025 NFL Draft. Cincinnati started the three-round exercise with Yates slotting Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolan to them at Pick 17.
Nolan is the consensus big board's 29th-best player and fourth-best defensive tackle.
"The Bengals have a number of defensive options to consider, as the team could plausibly spend its entire draft on that side of the ball and I wouldn't bat an eye," Yates wrote. "That unit struggled in 2024, giving up 25.5 points per game. Nolen is a disruptive interior rusher, and his best snaps show pure dominance. Finding more consistency would unlock another level of his game."
Next, Yates had Cincinnati selecting Al Golden's former Notre Dame safety, Xavier Watts, at Pick 49.
Watts is ranked 54th on the consensus big board and third among safeties.
"Another defensive contributor for the Bengals. Watts' 13 picks over the past two seasons were the most in the FBS in that time," Yates wrote.
The three-round look concluded with Cincinnati taking Ohio State edge rusher Jack Swayer at Pick 81.
"Yes, more defense! The Bengals can get pass-rush insurance in case Trey Hendrickson leaves -- or more pass-rush support for him if he sticks around. Sawyer is tough and powerful," Yates wrote.
Sawyer is the consensus big board's 59th-best player and 12th-best edge rusher.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdownsand so much more!
You May Also Like:
Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals
Stat of the Jay: How Many Ohio State Players Have the Bengals Drafted, and Where Does That Rank Among All Teams?
Top 50 Prospect With Bengals Connection via Al Golden To Hold Positional Workout Days Before the NFL Draft
Film Breakdown: Alabama Linebacker Jihaad Campbell May be Perfect Fit in New-Look Cincinnati Bengals' Defense
North Dakota State Lineman Grey Zabel Official Contender to be Bengals First Round Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Where Do All the Good Guards Come From, and Do the Bengals Need to Find One To Return to Postseason?
Zac Taylor, Bengals Tweaking Season On-Ramp To Avoid Slow Starts
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Plan At Guard Entering NFL Draft Month
Stat of the Jay: Predicting the Bengals' Preseason Opponents as Others Announce Joint Practices
Mock Draft 1.0: Cincinnati Bengals Add Instant Impact Players, Bolster Key Weaknesses
Look: Zac Taylor at NFL League Meetings, Takes Annual Photo With Head Coaches
Look: Complete List of Cincinnati Bengals' Selections in 2025 NFL Draft
Look: Contract Details For Tee Higgins New Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Free Agent Guard Lucas Patrick for Visit
Look: Contract Details For Ja'Marr Chase's BIG Extension With Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: What T.J. Slaton and Oren Burks Add to Defense
Look: NFL General Manager Explains LONG-TERM Impact of Bengals' Contracts With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins
Danielle Hunter's New Contract Could Impact Trey Hendrickson's Future With Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals Free Agent Breakdown: The Many Hats of a Modern Nose Tackle With T.J. Slaton
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Named to NFLPA Executive Committee
Bengals Must Sign Two Starting Guards and Improve Pass Rush in Free Agency, Even if They Re-Sign Their Stars
Ja'Marr Chase's Trainer Hints at New Contract With Bengals: 'Earned Every Penny!'
Report: 'Nothing Imminent' With Trey Hendrickson's Bengals Contract, Trade Talks
'Praying They Keep That Special Guy' - Joseph Ossai Wants Bengals to Retain Trey Hendrickson
Don't Call It a Prove-It: Bengals Defensive End Joseph Ossai Details Why He Signed a One-Year Deal To Come Back
Report: Bengals Free-Agent Guard Target Teven Jenkins Visiting Seattle Seahawks Next Week
Former Bengals Defensive Tackle Jay Tufele Signs With New York Jets
Watch: Top Draft Prospect Luther Burden Picks Joe Burrow to Catch Passes From Above Other NFL Stars
CBS Sports Gives Bengals Mediocre Grade Following First Few Days of 2025 NFL Free Agency
Look: Bengals Earn Incomplete Grade From Yahoo! For 2025 Free Agency Haul Thus Far
'Everybody Around The League Knows That's Me' - T.J. Slaton Highlights Key Role He Expects To Fill With Bengals
'I've Always Wanted To Come Back' - Samaje Perine Discusses Return To Cincinnati, Role He Expects To Play
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast