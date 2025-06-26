FOX Sports Names NFC Team As Solid Trade Candidate For Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — A Trey Hendrickson trade to Carolina?
There aren't many good trade options left for the star defensive player this close to the season, but FOX Sports writer David Helman sees the Panthers as a good fit if a new deal from the Bengals doesn't get signed by Hendrickson.
He has been spotted around Cincinnati this week as the calendar gets ready to turn to July.
"The tough thing about veteran trades at this time of year is that the options have become limited," Helman wrote. "Teams spend the spring investing their cap space and earmarking money for future use, so it’s hard to find more than a handful of teams that can afford to part with draft picks as well as offer a high-end contract.
"The Panthers might be willing. Even with the large number of free-agent contracts they’ve signed, Carolina still has some cap space, and they can afford to wait on extending Bryce Young. They also need the help on the edge, as the Panthers have been lacking a true star pass rusher since they shipped Brian Burns out of town."
The best thing for the Bengals and Hendrickson is to come to some kind of compromise over the next three weeks.
Training camp starts on July 23 and Cincinnati can't realistically bring any trade pieces back from Carolina this year that will help them win Super Bowl LX. The two sides are reportedly talking about a deal again, but no major progress has surfaced.
