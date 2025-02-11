Harris: Bengals Must Improve Key Areas This Offseason, Move on From Veteran Linebacker Germaine Pratt
Now that the Philadelphia Eagles just dominated the modern day dynasty known as the Kansas City Chiefs, we can use them as a measuring stick to determine how far away the Cincinnati Bengals are from winning a Super Bowl.
Let's examine two key components that Philadelphia used that Cincinnati could implore for future success: Running the ball effectively and playing good defense.
As the saying goes, you throw the football to score. Few teams in the NFL did that better than the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024. However, you run to win the game. Chase Brown had a good year, but adding help for him should be a priority.
Luckily, this draft is one of the deepest in recent memories regarding the running back position. Ashton Jeanty leads this years class as the premium choice, but may be gone by the time the Bengals are on the clock at No. 17.
Local products like Quinshon Judkins and Treyveon Henderson could provide a bigger, more physical compliment to Brown's slashing running style. This would certainly allow them to close games better and have a more balanced offensive attack. Both Judkins and Henderson are expected to be day two draft selections.
The Cincinnati defense has clearly been the Achilles heel for this team. This unit was largely responsible for the team failing to make the playoffs, ranking 31st in yards allowed and 21st in points allowed.
Philadelphia didn’t blitz much during the Super Bowl, thereby committing seven to defend the pass, causing major problems for the Kansas City Chiefs passing game. Their ability to be a dominant front and be disruptive with four rushers undoubtedly set the tone for a historic defensive performance during the Super Bowl.
Cincinnati has many big decisions to make defensively. The process started with the hiring of defensive coordinator Al Golden. He has historically coached an even front. Ultimately getting better, more efficient play from the front four—both in stopping the run and generating pressure will tremendously help the defense.
Losing DJ Reader and Jessie Bates without replacing them with formidable players proved to be costly for this team. However, re-signing Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai and Akeem Davis-Gaither to market deals will be a step in the right direction. It's critical for young players like Kris Jenkins Jr. and Myles Murphy to take a step next season.
Germaine Pratt needs to be released. Logan Wilson needs to star healthy and be a leader on the defense that he’s been in the past.
Adding another player, particularly a “money linebacker” in sub packages is what this team desperately needs. Danny Stutsman out of Oklahoma could fit the role as a value pick on day 2 of the draft.
Injuries hit this team hard and DJ Turner and Dax Hill’s return should improve a secondary that was under heavy fire for most of the season. Cam Taylor-Britt should play nickel only. Jordan Battle came in and played well. Geno Stone rebounded late in the season. Safety Xavier Watts is a player Golden coached last year who understands his system and would be a good addition on the back end. He's also projected to be a day two draft pick.
Getting stops on defense to give Joe Burrow more possessions and ultimately more opportunities to score has to be the goal for the Bengals moving forward.
