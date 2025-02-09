'It's Out Of My Control' - Tee Higgins Gives Fresh Comments on Bengals Future Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins did an interview with Fox 19's Joe Danneman ahead of tonight's Super Bowl and noted how much he wants to stay in Cincinnati on a new contract.
Alas, Higgins said things are out of his control when it comes to keeping the Bengals' star band together.
"Yeah, of course, we all want to keep the core pieces what it is (right now) even with Mike Gesicki," Higgins said to Danneman. "That's a core piece as well. So obviously, we want to build something here in Cincy. But you know, it's not in my hands right now. So I got to do what I need to do and if that's go to another team. That's what happens."
Higgins just notched a career-high 10 receiving touchdowns (sixth-best in the NFL) this past season and is ready to get away from the game a bit before free agency.
"I'm just trying to stay away from it right now," Higgins noted. "Clear my head, get away from the game, especially after tonight, clear my head. Get away from the game for a few weeks. And then, obviously, in March that's when things start ramping up for me, with free agency coming up, and I would love to be here in Cincinnati. I love it here. I love the city. I love the fans. I love coaching staff—everything that we're building. But it's out of my control."
Check out the full clip below:
