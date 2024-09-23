Joe Burrow Had Doubts About Football Career: 'Maybe I'd Have To Get A Real Job'
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's career trajectory has taken a wild spin over the last six years as he gets ready to lead Cincinnati onto the field during Monday Night Football this evening.
All of these NFL moments were close to never happening, even Burrow had his doubts about playing college football well at one point, let alone making the NFL.
He described those trying times at Ohio State to ESPN's Ryan Hockensmith.
"Those three years were tough mentally," Burrow said about the Ohio State years in a new story. "You don't really realize what you're going through until you look back and realize how unhappy you were. I just relied on trust in myself and the work that I put in that it ultimately would see the light of day. I got the right opportunity at the right time. In the back of my mind, I was thinking maybe I'd have to get a real job. I definitely didn't want to. But I thought I kind of had to at that point."
A thought, but not reality with Burrow going on to have the greatest college football season ever by a quarterback in 2019 while sparking a lucrative NFL career.
Only two things really remain on his accomplishment ledger: Super Bowl champion, and MVP.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots
Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out
Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener
Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast