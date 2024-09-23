All Bengals

Joe Burrow Had Doubts About Football Career: 'Maybe I'd Have To Get A Real Job'

Cincinnati takes on Washington this evening.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's career trajectory has taken a wild spin over the last six years as he gets ready to lead Cincinnati onto the field during Monday Night Football this evening.

All of these NFL moments were close to never happening, even Burrow had his doubts about playing college football well at one point, let alone making the NFL.

He described those trying times at Ohio State to ESPN's Ryan Hockensmith.

"Those three years were tough mentally," Burrow said about the Ohio State years in a new story. "You don't really realize what you're going through until you look back and realize how unhappy you were. I just relied on trust in myself and the work that I put in that it ultimately would see the light of day. I got the right opportunity at the right time. In the back of my mind, I was thinking maybe I'd have to get a real job. I definitely didn't want to. But I thought I kind of had to at that point."

A thought, but not reality with Burrow going on to have the greatest college football season ever by a quarterback in 2019 while sparking a lucrative NFL career.

Only two things really remain on his accomplishment ledger: Super Bowl champion, and MVP.

Published
