Joe Burrow Puts Reason Behind 0-2 Starts As Cincinnati Turns Page To Week 3
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow appeared on the Rich Eisen Show this week and discussed why the Bengals have gotten off to 0-2 starts so often in his career.
"I think there's a different factors every year," Burrow said on Wednesday's show. "0-2 for the third straight year, we're not panicking by any means. There's a lot of football to be played, but lots of room to improve at the same time, just like any game, every year. So we're just looking to improve every day. Go out on Monday, and have our best game yet, hopefully get a win, and then move on."
Burrow was mostly up and some down against New England, and even better against Kansas City, outside of the brutal fumble that flipped that game a few days ago.
All in all, he's trending in the right direction when compared to the rest of the league over the opening weeks of the NFL season.
