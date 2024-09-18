All Bengals

Joe Burrow Puts Reason Behind 0-2 Starts As Cincinnati Turns Page To Week 3

The Bengals face Washington on Monday night.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow appeared on the Rich Eisen Show this week and discussed why the Bengals have gotten off to 0-2 starts so often in his career.

"I think there's a different factors every year," Burrow said on Wednesday's show. "0-2 for the third straight year, we're not panicking by any means. There's a lot of football to be played, but lots of room to improve at the same time, just like any game, every year. So we're just looking to improve every day. Go out on Monday, and have our best game yet, hopefully get a win, and then move on."

Burrow was mostly up and some down against New England, and even better against Kansas City, outside of the brutal fumble that flipped that game a few days ago.

All in all, he's trending in the right direction when compared to the rest of the league over the opening weeks of the NFL season.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?

Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start

Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again

Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape

Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots

Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out

Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener

Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/AllBengals Insiders+