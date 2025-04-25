Look: NFL History Very Kind To Athletic Marvels Like Shemar Stewart
CINCINNATI — History says Shemar Stewart has a solid chance of being a Pro-Bowler or longtime player in the NFL. The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. ran down the 11 names in the Relative Athletic Score database to post a 9.8/10 RAS in the pre-draft process at at least 260 pounds and eight of those players were hits.
Stewart is one of the 11-most athletic defensive ends the metric has ever seen, slotting in with a 10/10 alongside 10 other talents since 1987.
The big misses include the Bengals' 2017 third-round pick Jordan Willis, 2021 Dolphins' first-round pick Jaelan Phillips, and the Seahawks' 2022 second-round pick Boye Mafe. Willis is the only one of the three to not amass double-digit Approximate Value in his career so far.
“It could be multiple reasons," Stewart said about posting just 4.5 sacks in college. "My first two years, I didn’t play as much. And this past year, I was getting there, but at the same time, just technical things along the way to the quarterback that I need to refine. And of course, just wrapping up the quarterback once I get there. It’s not like I can’t get there. I led the team in pressures. We also had the best defensive line in the SEC in my opinion. It was just minor technical difficulties on my end.”
The Bengals took a risk on Thursday night, but athleticism has shown to be a good thing to bet on. We will find out if it's the right path over the next few seasons.
