NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Tyler Booker Perfect Fit in Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?
Tyler Booker was named a team captain for the 2024 season and had a season to remember as he was named an All-American. The Florida native played left guard for the Alabama Crimson Tide and is a former 5-star recruit. Listed at 6’5” and 352 pounds, he is a massive human being even among offensive linemen.
Where He Excels
- Ability to anchor quickly against defenders trying to use power. Drops his weight and lifts them to become an immovable object.
- Has upper and lower body strength to torque, displace, and deliver a powerful jolt on double teams.
- He strains to sustain his run blocks in the second and third phase. Gives extra effort and blocks until he hears the end of the whistle from the referee and cannot physically block his defender anymore.
- He puts defenders on the ground in pass protection and in the run game. No one wants to make the defense eat grass more than him.
- He's good at processing twists and stunts.
Areas of Concern
- Limited bust and speed to get out and lead when pulling. Also would negatively impact his ability to get to the second level on wide zone.
- Limited lateral movement ability to keep up with defenders trying to win across his face.
- Gives up his chest at times with wide hands allowing the defender to control the rep.
Overall Thoughts
Booker is a thick guard whose main goal is to deliver pain to defensive linemen.
In the run game, Booker uses his immense strength to move defenders against their will. He has the upper body strength to torque defenders out of gaps and lower body strength to drive defenders through the back of the end zone.
He delivers huge blows when performing combination or double team blocks as well. His mentality shines here as he is often the last one blocking on a play which leads to him finishing a lot of defenders on the ground.
He does have a tendency to play with wide hands at times which turns some of these blocks into wrestling matches. He won some of those at the collegiate level but it will get harder to do so in the NFL. It also allowed some defenders to drive him back or snatch him down because they controlled his chest before he could reset. His limited athleticism shows up with defenders crossing his face and how slow he is getting out and pulling. It also requires him to be near perfect at the second level with his angles because he does not have an easy time adjusting.
In pass protection, Booker provides a firm pocket for his quarterback. His ability to quickly transition to anchor and stifle bullrushes is one of the best qualities to his game. His power translates here as he delivers jarring punches that will stop defenders in their tracks.
He does a good job of passing stunts and twists and getting himself in position to succeed. There could be some struggles with wide defensive tackles who can win inside and outside against him. He also had moments where he gave up some ground because he would have wide hands on contact and be in awkward body positions. It didn’t hurt him too much at the collegiate level but it’s something that NFL pass rushers will punish.
Schematic Fit
Because of the limited athleticism, Booker is best in a system with a more vertical gap running game. With him on the inside, the athleticism concerns should be mitigated when it comes to pass protection and he provides a firm pocket with his ability to anchor.
NFL Comparison
Bobbie Williams
Grade
Late First Round
