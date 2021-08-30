Should the Bengals Be Interested in Recently Released Offensive Tackle Tyrell Crosby?

The Lions parted ways with the 25-year-old on Monday.

CINCINNATI — The Lions released offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby on Monday. The fourth-year pro has appeared in 38 games and made 18 starts since Detroit took him in the fifth-round (153rd overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Crosby, 25, is the exact type of linemen the Bengals could be targeting over the next few days. He's young, experienced and has taken snaps at both left and right tackle.

The Lions' decision to release Crosby was a surprise according to AllLions reporter John Maakaron.

"Crosby was expected to be a valuable member of Detroit’s offensive line," he wrote. "Though there wasn’t a starting spot available for the Oregon product, his ability to play both guard and tackle made him extremely valuable."

Adding a player with that type of versatility is exactly what the Bengals should be looking for. Offensive line coach Frank Pollack would benefit from having another young tackle that has position flexibility.

The Lions waived Crosby with an injury designation, so even if the Bengals do claim him, the physical would be a major factor in determining his future with the team.

Crosby has allowed seven sacks in three seasons according to Pro Football Focus. He had his best season as a pass blocker in 2020, finishing with a 68.1 overall grade.

The Bengals have the fifth-highest waiver priority. Only the Jaguars, Jets, Texans and Falcons are ahead of them.

