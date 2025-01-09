PFF Names Free Agent Safety Jevon Holland As One Player Bengals Should Sign
CINCINNATI — The Bengals still have a clear need at safety entering another offseason and PFF picked a name that fits them. Jevon Holland landed with Cincinnati as a player the team should sign.
Holland had 62 tackles, one sack, and four pass breakups with Miami across the 2024 season.
"The Bengals effectively wasted an MVP-caliber season from Joe Burrow and All-Pro years from Ja’MarrChase and Trey Hendrickson, mainly because of a leaky defense," Bradley Locker wrote. "Cincinnati particularly needs to upgrade at safety, where it slotted 30th in PFF overall grade and 25th in PFF coverage grade. The fact that Vonn Bell (62.1 PFF overall grade) will be a free agent makes it that much more of a necessity.
"If Cincinnati is intent on fixing the position for the long haul, there’s no better fit than Holland, one of the most prized free agents of the 2025 offseason. The former Oregon Duck struggled to a 63.0 PFF overall grade in 2024, but he was fabulous in the three years prior, sitting sixth in wins above replacement among safeties. With $57 million in cap space, the Bengals should go all-in on mitigating their defensive problems."
Holland has David Mulugheta as his agent, the mind behind Jessie Bates III's deal in Atlanta and Tee Higgins' former negotiatior. The safety could be a nice addition to the defense though if Cincinnati wants to play ball with Mulugheta.
