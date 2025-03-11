Six Players Cincinnati Bengals Should Target Following Day One of Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals came to an agreement with five players after the negotiating window opened on Monday, but there's more work to do.
Here are five players they should target in free agency:
Teven Jenkins, G, Chicago Bears
The Bengals need to add two guards and Jenkins should be at the top of their list. The 27-year-old has made 45 career starts and would be a perfect veteran to plug into the left guard void on the Bengals offensive line.
The Bengals had a shot to draft Jenkins in 2021, but ultimately traded down and took Jackson Carman in the second round. They can right that wrong on Tuesday by signing the veteran and giving their offensive line a major boost.
Check out his Pro Football Focus grades below:
Kevin Zeitler, G, Detroit Lions
The Bengals shouldn't stop with one guard. They need to solidify their offensive line for Joe Burrow. Getting Jenkins would be great, but they still have a hole at right guard. A reunion with Zeitler makes a ton of sense.
Zeitler is still a really good player that is capable of giving the Bengals one of the better offensive lines in the NFL.
A starting line of Orlando Brown Jr., Jenkins, Ted Karras, Zeitler and Amarius Mims would easily be the best offensive line of Burrow's career.
Brandon Scherff, G, Jacksonville Jaguars
Like Zeitler, Scherff is on the wrong side of 30 (33), but he's more than capable of being a quality starter in this league. The former All-Pro made 51-straight starts for the Jaguars over the past three seasons.
Adding a young, proven player like Jenkins makes a ton of sense at left guard, but Zeitler and Scherff make the most sense at right guard.
The Bengals should sign two veteran guards in free agency and then draft a rookie to supplement that room. That's how you turn a weakness into a strength. A combination of Jenkins and Zeitler/Scherff would do just that for a Bengals team that needs to be better for Burrow.
Javon Hargrave, DT, San Francisco 49ers
Hargrave would fit in well with Cincinnati's recent additions to the defensive front. Bringing back B.J. Hill was a solid move, but their pass rush needs more juice. Hargrave is coming off of a triceps injury, but he's a high-end pass rusher when healthy.
Hargrave had at least seven sacks in three-straight seasons from 2021-23. He's fully recovered from the triceps injury.
Adding one more pieces to the defensive front makes sense. Yes, the Bengals are expected to address their defensive front in the draft, but they should add one more proven veteran that can make an instant impact this season.
Calais Campbell, DT, Miami Dolphins
The ageless wonder. Campbell, 38, would be a low-cost option for the Bengals. He's had at least five sacks and 12 quarterback hits in each of the past three seasons.
This is the type of signing that would go under-the-radar, but could make a big difference when the Bengals are in a tight game early in the season and need someone to step up and make a big play.
Maliek Collins, DT, San Francisco 49ers
Collins is far from a perfect player, but he can get after the passer. He finished with a 13% pass rush win rate last season, which was seventh in the NFL and ranked ahead of guys like Vita Vea, Jeffery Simmons and Osa Odighizuwa.
The Bengals signed T.J. Slaton to bolster their run defense. Now they need someone that can put heat on opposing quarterbacks. Collins can help in that department and gives them some insurance if Kris Jenkins Jr. or McKinnley Jackson struggle in year two.
