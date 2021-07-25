Will Ken Riley’s Ring of Honor Induction Help His Case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Riley is one of four legends that will be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor in September

Ken Riley always dreamt of being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, he did not have the opportunity to don the gold jacket. He passed away last June.

His distant dream could become a reality following the Bengals' announcement of their inaugural Ring of Honor class.

Riley will join Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, and Ken Anderson as the first group of former players, coaches and individuals honored for their role in team history.

“The Ring of Honor is the Mount Rushmore for the Bengals. It’s incredible for my father to be included in the inaugural class,” Riley’s son, Ken Riley II said in a statement. “To be recognized by the fans, that makes it even more special. My father would receive so much love every time he came back to Cincinnati, and to have them vote him in makes it that much sweeter.”

The defensive back spent his entire career (1969-83) in Cincinnati, finishing with 65 interceptions and 18 fumble recoveries.

His 65 picks are the fifth-most in NFL history and the most one player has had for the same team.

The Florida native was a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in the 1969 NFL Draft. Riley played quarterback in college, finishing with a 23-7 record as a starter. When he arrived in Cincinnati, Riley’s position was changed to corner back and “The Rattler” was born.

The nickname “The Rattler” was tokened in honor of his college mascot at Florida A&M.

Riley played in a total of 214 games for the Bengals, including the playoffs. He started 202 of 207 regular season games.

His interceptions, interception-by-return yards (596) and touchdowns by interception (5) are all franchise records.

The three-time All Pro has more interceptions than 29 other defensive backs in the Hall of Fame.

Paul Krause (81), Emlen Tunnell (79), Rod Woodson (71), and Dick Lane (68) are the lone players ahead of Riley on the all-time interceptions list. Charles Woodson, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, is tied with Riley with 65 career interceptions.

He's been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 1988. Riley’s name, like Ken Anderson, has yet to be called to Canton. Fans have supported Riley and Anderson in their Hall of Fame quests hoping one day soon that will become a reality.

Riley’s induction into the Bengals Ring of Honor could be the extra push he needs to get there.

The inaugural Ring of Honor class will be inducted on Sept. 30 during the Bengals Thursday Night Football game against the Jaguars.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Extend Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard Before Training Camp

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp

The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Smooth in Offseason Workouts

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center

Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class

Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?

Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting Teams

Ja'Marr Chase Plans to Do One of Ochocinco's Unused TD Celebrations

NFL Analyst Bullish on Tyler Boyd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Ja'Marr Chase Works Out With Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Good News for Bengals: Top Guard Expected to Hit the Market in '22

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered a Top NFL Tackle

Bengals Fans "Will Get Something They've Never Seen" This September

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook