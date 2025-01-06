Zac Taylor Addresses Assistant Coach Firings as Bengals Move Forward With 2025 Offseason
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media on Monday and dove into Cincinnati's decision to move on from multiple assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, linebackers coach James Bettcher, defensive line coach Marion Hobby, and offensive line coach Frank Pollack.
It marks the first time in Taylor's tenure that Cincinnati's cleaned out the staff like this as his sixth season in town wrapped up.
"We made a couple coaching changes today," Taylor said to start his Monday press conference. "Do not take that lightly. Those were extremely hard moves for me to make. Those are all men that I have a ton of respect for. Been through really high, exciting times with them, and do not take those decisions lightly, and appreciate all that those guys brought to the table, because they're like brothers to me. They worked hard every single day, and those were not easy decisions to make. And we'll work to make those hires as soon as possible. When that time is appropriate."
Anarumo had been with Taylor his entire tenure to this point, now, one could argue the Bengals' head coach is making the most important hire of his career. Cincinnati's defense has been in the league's bottom-half by points allowed in five of Taylor's first six seasons.
All that, on top of needing to fix the consistent problems on both sides of the trenches.
"Just felt like we needed to change, and again, did not take that decision lightly," Taylor said about relieving Anarumo of the role. "Thought long and hard about it. Lou has been doing this for six years here, and the success we've had, I mean, he's been a big reason why we've had a lot of the success.
"And so again, I don't take this lightly, put a lot of thought into it. It's not an easy day for any of us. And and just felt like we need to perform better as a football team. And so again, it's not in any specific one area. I think we got to be better in all three phases of our team and these are the decisions I made today, and we'll work to be better."
Taylor understandably didn't have many answers on what kind of DC target he would pursue, but Cincinnati is on the hunt for elite coaching talent. Which could be the flipping pieces in missing the playoffs and making deep runs for years to come.
You're never that far away with how well Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow are playing entering their primes.
"I think you look at every game and there's a play to be made in every single phase that we all regret," Taylor said about this season falling short. "Whatever it is, they are all things that we'll reflect back on and that are kind of a little bit of a thorn in your side for this season, but all we can do is improve on it moving forward and making sure that a season like this doesn't happen again."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Who Are Some of the Top Options To Replace Lou Anarumo As Bengals Defensive Coordinator?
Cincinnati Bengals Make Major Move on Offense, Fire Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack
Look: 2024 Cincinnati Bengals Make History, Miss Playoffs for Second-Straight Season
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Officially Makes History With Triple-Crown Receiving Season
Cincinnati Bengals Can Sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to Extensions at Any Time
'You Just Can't Let Him Get Out of the Building' - Joe Burrow Backs Tee Higgins Again After Bengals Win
This is a Surprise: Zac Taylor Names Favorite Play From Joe Burrow This Season
'Once in a Lifetime Player' - Joe Burrow Not Surprised Ja'Marr Chase Closing in on Triple Crown
Referee Report: Veteran Referee Gets Second Chance To Work Bengals Game After Week 8 Injury
Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message to Bengals' Front Office When Asked About Retaining Star Players
'I Would Love To Finish My Career Here' - Bengals CB Mike Hilton Talks Uncertain Future After Sunday's Finale
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Says He's Past Wrist Injury
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Picture: Where They Stand After Win Over Cleveland Browns
Watch: Geno Stone Posts Hilarious Video Following Bengals' Win Over Browns
'They Wanted Guns' - Joe Burrow Tells Hilarious Story About Why He Gifted Bengals' O-Line Samurai Swords
Cincinnati Bengals Have 99 Problems and the Cleveland Browns Aren’t One
'That M---er F---er Flying Right Now' - Bengals WR Tee Higgins Stunned By What He's Seeing From Joe Burrow
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast