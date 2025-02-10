All Bengals

Look: Bengals Super Bowl, AFC Title Odds Following End of 2024 Season

Oddsmakers are giving the Bengals a decent chance at glory.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets set before a snap in the first quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 0526
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets set before a snap in the first quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
CINCINNATI — Various sportsbooks have odds released for the 2025 NFL conference and Super Bowl LX champions. Cincinnati currently holds the best market odds on Fanduel at 24-1 to win the Super Bowl, and their best market odds to win the conference are on Caesar's Sportsbook at 10-1.

Overall, the Bengals have the eighth-best Super Bowl odds on Fanduel among all NFL teams and the fourth-best odds to win the AFC behind Kansas City, Baltimore, and Buffalo.

Check out the Super Bowl odds slate from Fanduel below:

Fanduel Super Bowl LX Odds
Fanduel Super Bowl LX Odds / Fanduel Sportsbook

