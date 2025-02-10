Look: Bengals Super Bowl, AFC Title Odds Following End of 2024 Season
CINCINNATI — Various sportsbooks have odds released for the 2025 NFL conference and Super Bowl LX champions. Cincinnati currently holds the best market odds on Fanduel at 24-1 to win the Super Bowl, and their best market odds to win the conference are on Caesar's Sportsbook at 10-1.
Overall, the Bengals have the eighth-best Super Bowl odds on Fanduel among all NFL teams and the fourth-best odds to win the AFC behind Kansas City, Baltimore, and Buffalo.
Check out the Super Bowl odds slate from Fanduel below:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
