Joe Burrow Notes Bengals 'Really Needed' Win Over Giants, Rushing Impact
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals needed a win on Sunday Night Football and nabbed one in a different way than he (or the team) have been used to lately.
The defense gave up its fewest points of the season to beat New Yoirk 17-7 and Burrow leaned on a career-high 55 rushing yards that buoyed a stagnant passing game. Still, he did enough with his arm and legs to post his best ESPN QBR mark of the young season (87.7 overall).
"We really needed it," Burrow said about the win. "I don’t want to say we would have been out of it if we had lost. But we’d be scratching and clawing for the rest of the year. We still really are, but it was good to get a win. Great to see our defense step up like that. They've taken some heat the past couple of weeks, but they played awesome today."
Burrow ran the ball four times on Sunday, but none were more important than the longest TD run by a quarterback in team history: A 47-yard scamper down the left sideline on Cincinnati's opening drive.
"Forgot about that," Burrow joked. "Yeah, I just saw an opening, saw that it was man coverage, and was able to squeak through there and find the end zone. ... I was able to extend and make some plays with my legs today when we needed it because I wasn't playing up to my standard every other way but we were able to find a way to win."
Cincinnati rolls on to a road matchup with the Browns next Sunday.
