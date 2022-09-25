Skip to main content

Watch: Jets DT Quinnen Williams Screams at Coach During Matchup Against Bengals

Cincinnati has a 14-6 lead in the second quarter.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams screamed at defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on the sidelines. 

Williams was clearly frustrated. The Bengals currently have a 14-6 lead over the Jets midway through the second quarter. 

Watch video of the exchange below. 

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
