Analyst Believes Bengals Have to Draft Penei Sewell If He's Available

There's plenty of debate about which player the Bengals should target in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Some believe reuniting Joe Burrow with LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the way to go, while others think Penei Sewell is too good to pass up on.

Pro Football Focus has been on the Chase train, but Sam Monson disagrees and thinks the Bengals have to take Sewell with the fifth pick.

"It's gonna have to be tempting for the Bengals to pair Joe Burrow back up with his college superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but I don't think that they should do it," Monson said. "I don't think there's a big difference between DeVonta Smith as the top receiver in this draft. With the difference between Penei Sewell and the best tackle in any draft is potentially huge. This guy is a monstrous human being [at] 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. He was dominating people as a 19-year-old in college. Fifteen total pressures and one sack that guy allowed in his entire college career. You know you have to protect Joe Burrow. Grab a monstrous left tackle, flip Jonah Williams to right tackle and get a receiver later on [in the draft] or in free agency."

The good news is whether it's Chase, Sewell or a dark horse like Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, the Bengals should be able to land a high-end player capable of making an instant impact in 2021.

What they do in free agency could be a sign of where they are leaning at No. 5. If they go after a veteran right tackle, then maybe they're open to taking Chase. If they don't address the tackle position, then the Bengals will likely take Sewell if he's available.

