Bengals Officially Announce Lawrence Guy Signing, Other Roster Moves
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati officially announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy on Tuesday, while making a few roster moves. The team is releasing defensive end KJ Henry and dropping wide receiver Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad.
Guy has not played this season but has been in the league since 2012 with a high-snap diet over most of that time. The Bengals will surely try to get him active by kickoff on Monday night.
