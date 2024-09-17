All Bengals

Bengals Officially Announce Lawrence Guy Signing, Other Roster Moves

Cincinnati got some defensive line help.

Russ Heltman

Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) celebrates a sack against the New York Jets with linebacker Matthew Judon (9) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati officially announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy on Tuesday, while making a few roster moves. The team is releasing defensive end KJ Henry and dropping wide receiver Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad.

Guy has not played this season but has been in the league since 2012 with a high-snap diet over most of that time. The Bengals will surely try to get him active by kickoff on Monday night.

Russ Heltman

