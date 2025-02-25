Trade Trey? One Trey Hendrickson Trade Cincinnati Bengals Should Make
CINCINNATI — The Bengals should keep Trey Hendrickson. There's no reason why they can't sign him to an extension and build around him this offseason.
With that said, what would a trade look like? The Bengals are in win-now mode. They shouldn't interested in dealing Hendrickson for a draft pick.
At least I wouldn't be interested in getting a pick—even if it was a mid first rounder—for the NFL's sack leader. And to be clear, I don't think his value is that high in league circles.
So is there a trade I would consider involving Hendrickson?
Yeah, maybe one or two—but it would involve bringing a star player back to Cincinnati.
If the Bengals' contract talks with Hendrickson aren't going well, why not offer the All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler to the Cowboys in a blockbuster deal for Micah Parsons?
Of course, I'm not naive enough to think a Hendrickson-for-Parsons swap would work for Dallas. The 25-year-old is entering his prime and is one of the most dominant players in the entire league.
"He's unbelievable player," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said in December. "You gotta be ready for him and not let him wreck the game."
The Bengals should offer Hendrickson and the No. 17 overall pick for Parsons. It probably wouldn't be enough for Dallas to part ways with the two-time All-Pro, but it's worth the attempt—especially if Cincinnati is gauging Hendrickson's trade value across the NFL.
Both Hendrickson and Parsons are looking for new contracts. Maybe the Cowboys are willing to take the older player that has had 35 sacks over the past two seasons (nine more than Hendrickson) because his next contract will be less expensive and the deal would include a first round pick.
Adding Parsons to a core of Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins would be a no-brainer for Cincinnati.
"Can they pay them all?"
Parsons is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. He'd be worth every penny.
This scenario may sound outlandish and that's fine—but if the Bengals are dealing Hendrickson, this is the type of trade they should be looking to make.
