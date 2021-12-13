Skip to main content
    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Etch His Name in the History Books

    Cincinnati got it right with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers. 

    The 21-year-old leads the AFC in receiving yards (1,035) and is tied for second in the NFL with 10 touchdowns. 

    Chase's numbers are great for any wide receiver, but they're historic for a rookie. 

    He's only the fifth player since the 1970 merger to have 1,000 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in his rookie campaign according to ESPN Stats and Info. 

    Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Randy Moss and John Jefferson are the only other players to accomplish that feat. 

    Beckham (2014) and Moss (1998) won Rookie of their Year. 

    Chase might not win the award with what Mac Jones and the Patriots are doing in New England, but he's been a game changer for the Bengals' offense.

    “Ja’Marr is one of the best players in the league already," Joe Burrow said after the game.

