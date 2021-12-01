Key Stats Shows How Valuable Trey Hendrickson Has Been for the Bengals' Defense

The 26-year-old has been a bright spot this season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been a game changer on defense so far this season.

The 26-year-old has 10.5 sacks and 53 pressures in 11 games. He's been everything the Bengals could've imagined and then some when they signed him to a 4-year, $60 million contract in March.

Hendrickson leads the NFL in pressure rate (18.5%) and turnover caused by pressure (5) according to Next Gen Stats.

"That’s my job," Hendrickson said on Sunday after the Bengals' win over the Steelers. "We had great coverage in the back end and a lot of great coaching in Coach Hobby and Coach Lou, Coach Duffner. They’re putting me in the right places to have success."

