Report: La'el Collins Given Permission to Seek Trade, Cowboys Desperate for Cap Room

The 28-year-old would be the top right tackle on the market.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals need to add offensive line help this offseason to protect Joe Burrow and one of the top right tackles is reportedly on the market. 

Dallas has given La'el Collins permission to seek a trade. His agent Peter Schaffer told ESPN's Adam Schefter the news on Saturday morning. 

The Cowboys are hoping to free up cap room and Collins is scheduled to make $15.25 million in 2022. Schefter says Collins is likely to be released if he isn't traded. 

This feels like a perfect opportunity for the Bengals to secure a 28-year-old right tackle that could be a bookend in their quest to bolster their offensive line. 

Collins allowed two sacks in 671 offensive snaps and earned an 82.0 overall grade in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. He played in 12 games after missing the entire 2020 season with a hip injury.

Collins still has three years remaining on his contract. It's unclear what the Cowboys are looking for in a potential trade, but if they're willing to release him, then a mid-to-late round draft pick could get it done. 

Bengals legend Willie Anderson praised Collins on Friday. Cincinnati would be a natural fit for him, but multiple teams will likely be interested, especially if Collins becomes a free agent. 

