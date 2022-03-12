The 28-year-old would be the top right tackle on the market.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals need to add offensive line help this offseason to protect Joe Burrow and one of the top right tackles is reportedly on the market.

Dallas has given La'el Collins permission to seek a trade. His agent Peter Schaffer told ESPN's Adam Schefter the news on Saturday morning.

The Cowboys are hoping to free up cap room and Collins is scheduled to make $15.25 million in 2022. Schefter says Collins is likely to be released if he isn't traded.

This feels like a perfect opportunity for the Bengals to secure a 28-year-old right tackle that could be a bookend in their quest to bolster their offensive line.

Collins allowed two sacks in 671 offensive snaps and earned an 82.0 overall grade in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. He played in 12 games after missing the entire 2020 season with a hip injury.

Collins still has three years remaining on his contract. It's unclear what the Cowboys are looking for in a potential trade, but if they're willing to release him, then a mid-to-late round draft pick could get it done.

Bengals legend Willie Anderson praised Collins on Friday. Cincinnati would be a natural fit for him, but multiple teams will likely be interested, especially if Collins becomes a free agent.

For more on Bengals' free agency, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Analyzing the Free Agent Offensive Linemen That Fit Bengals' Offense Best

Larry Ogunjobi Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency

NFL Insider Says Bengals Will Sign Top Center

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Will Sign Multiple Proven Linemen in Free Agency

Former Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher Expected to Hit Free Agency

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Patriots' Star J.C. Jackson

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

Four Post-Combine Bengals Thoughts Including the O-Line and Bates' Future

Free Agents "Really Want" to Join Bengals and Play With Joe Burrow

Bengals Showing Interest in 49ers Guard Laken Tomlinson

Bengals Expected to Make "Serious" Push for Free Agent Center

Film Breakdown: Why Bucs Center Ryan Jensen is a Great Fit With Bengals

Agent for Prominent Tight End Wants Client to Sign With Bengals

Bengals Open to Taking Big Swing on Free Agent Lineman in Free Agency

Position Switch? Frank Pollack Discusses Possibility of Moving Jonah Williams

Frank Pollack Explains What He's Looking For in Free Agent Offensive Linemen

'Pacman' Jones Says Bengals Are Closing in on Veteran Offensive Lineman

NFL Draft Analyst Believes Bengals Could Land Top O-Lineman at No. 31

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast