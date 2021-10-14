    • October 14, 2021
    Analyst Picks Bengals to Beat Lions, Post Season-High Point Total

    Cincinnati has six-straight wins over Detroit
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to start 4-2 for the first time since 2018 on Sunday against the Lions. 

    Detroit enters the game with an 0-5 record, but two of their last three losses were on last second field goals. 

    Despite playing teams close, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco thinks the Bengals will beat the Lions 30-17.

    "The Lions have suffered several heartbreaking losses, but they have stayed in games. Cincinnati is coming off one of its own tough losses to Green Bay last week," Prisco wrote. "The Lions aren't the Packers. The Bengals will bounce back behind a good day by Joe Burrow."

    The Bengals haven't scored 30 points in a game this season. Hitting the 30-point mark on Sunday and winning by two touchdowns would be ideal for Zac Taylor's squad. They need to build some momentum, especially on offense, with key AFC North matchups against the Ravens and Browns on the horizon.

