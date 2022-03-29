Report: Andy Dalton Signing One-Year Deal With New Orleans Saints
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is joining his third team in the last three years.
The veteran is signing a one-year, $3 million with the Saints that could be worth up to $6 million according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Dalton gives New Orleans a capable backup behind Jameis Winston, who is still recovering from a torn ACL.
The 34-year-old spent last season in Chicago. He was in Dallas the year prior.
Dalton spent the first nine seasons of his career in Cincinnati, where he helped the Bengals reach the playoffs five times.
He's 2-0 as a starter against the Bengals. Oddly enough, New Orleans hosts Cincinnati next season. Dalton will get a chance to go 3-0 against his former team.
