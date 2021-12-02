Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    Antonio Brown Suspended for Three Games for Misrepresenting Vaccination Status

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games for misrepresenting his vaccination status the NFL announced on Thursday. 

    Safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III were also suspended. 

    Brown, 33, hasn't played since Week 6 due to an ankle injury. He'll be eligible to return in Week 16 on Dec. 26 when the Bucs play the Panthers in Carolina. Check out the full release by the NFL below. 

    Dec 20, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) before the NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    Antonio Brown Suspended for Three Games for Misrepresenting Vaccination Status

    Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd
    Ja'Marr Chase Losing Ground in Offensive Rookie of the Year Race With Mac Jones

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Elizabeth Blackburn Pens Letter to Bengals Fans

    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exits the tunnel for warm-ups before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, C.J. Uzomah
    Podcast: Bengals' Confidence Growing Ahead of Big Matchup Against Chargers

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Riley Reiff, Chris Evans and the Rest of the Bengals

    Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Buccaneers Get Bad News About Star Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

    Adrian Peterson
    Report: Adrian Peterson Visiting Seahawks, Could Join Russell Wilson in Seattle

