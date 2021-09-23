September 23, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Returns to Practice, but Key Weapon Still Out for Steelers

The star quarterback practiced on Thursday.
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing injuries to key players ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, but Pittsburgh is having some injury issues of their own.

The reigning AFC North champs received good news on Thursday as star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned to practice. He suffered a pectoral injury in Week 2 against the Raiders. 

Edge rusher T.J. Watt was also a limited participant in practice due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 2. It looks like both guys are going to suit up on Sunday against the Bengals. 

Joe Haden (groin) was a full participant in practice, as was linebacker Devin Bush. 

Star receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) didn't practice and will likely miss Sunday's game. 

Check out the Steelers' entire injury report below.

