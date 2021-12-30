Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Bengals Activate D.J. Reader and Wyatt Ray From COVID-19 Reserve List

    Cincinnati's defense is getting a boost ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City.
    CINCINNATI — D.J. Reader is back. 

    The Bengals' star defensive tackle was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Dec. 25. He missed Cincinnati's Week 16 win over Baltimore, but will be eligible to play on Sunday against Kansas City. 

    Defensive end Wyatt Ray was also activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. 

    Cincinnati signed long snapper Colin Holba to the practice squad. He's appeared in 19 games and has spent time with the Steelers, Jaguars, 49ers, Giants and Rams.

    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates the sack during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
