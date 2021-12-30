Bengals Activate D.J. Reader and Wyatt Ray From COVID-19 Reserve List
CINCINNATI — D.J. Reader is back.
The Bengals' star defensive tackle was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Dec. 25. He missed Cincinnati's Week 16 win over Baltimore, but will be eligible to play on Sunday against Kansas City.
Defensive end Wyatt Ray was also activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.
Cincinnati signed long snapper Colin Holba to the practice squad. He's appeared in 19 games and has spent time with the Steelers, Jaguars, 49ers, Giants and Rams.
