Watch: New Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Has Quite the Highlight Reel
CINCINNATI — The Bengals on Tuesday afternoon.
He put together quite the highlight reel during his four seasons in Dallas. He'll turn 26-years-old in May and should be entering his prime.
Check out some of Awuzie's best plays, including his 22.81 MPH rundown of Giants star running back Saquon Barkley below.
For More on the Bengals and the NFL, subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
-----
You May Also Like:
Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
The Bengals Are "In the Mix" for Steelers Cornerback Mike Hilton
Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market
Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team
Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target
Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing
Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks
This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals
Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals
Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals