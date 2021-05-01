Bengals Day Three Mock Draft: Addressing Weaknesses With Seven Selections

What do you think about these picks?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have seven draft picks on Saturday, which gives them plenty of opportunities to add talent to their roster.

They've already addressed their three biggest weakness by adding wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, guard Jackson Carman and edge rusher Joseph Ossai in rounds 1-3.

Here's a four-round mock draft for their remaining seven picks.

111. Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

Forsythe is a no-brainer if he's available. He only weighs 307 pounds, but he's 6-8 and has the length to play tackle in the pros. He should be able to add some weight in the pros. Forsythe would be a perfect developmental tackle to have on the roster. He's a quality pass protector already and played in the SEC. He would be a quality addition to the Bengals offensive line room. Tennessee interior lineman Trey Smith should also get consideration here.

122. Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

Togiai should instantly bolster the Bengals' run defense and he has time to develop his pass rush skills with guys like Mike Daniels and Larry Ogunjobi on the roster. The Bengals will likely add a defensive tackle early on day three. Togiai could be at the top of their board.

139. Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

Darden is small, but explosive and at this stage of the draft, it's OK to take a flier on a speedster that could contribute on special teams. Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Marquez Stevenson are two other wide receivers that could pique the Bengals' interest if they don't want to take a flier on Darden.

149. Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

Brown was a three-year starter for the Sooners and logged over 2,000 snaps. His experience, toughness and physicality are three traits that fit what the Bengals have targeted on defense this offseason.

190. Evan McPherson, K, Florida

Four years after spending a fifth round pick on Jake Elliott just to cut him in training camp, the Bengals have their kicker of the future.

202. David Moore, G, Grambling State

Moore falling this far might be a bit optimistic, but he's a tough, physical guard that could push for a roster spot. He's strong, quick and would be a nice project to give to Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack in round six.

235. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana Lafayette

Mitchell ran a 4.35 40-yard dash and has the ability to catch passes out of the backfield. He'll have to improve as a pass blocker if he's going to be a third-down back in the NFL, but he's worth a flier at this stage of the draft.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.



