Bengals Rookie Cam Taylor-Britt Won't Play Against Cardinals Due to Core Muscle Injury

The rookie cornerback is out on Friday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Cam Taylor-Britt won't play on Friday night after suffering a core muscle injury according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. 

Cincinnati picked Taylor-Britt in the second-round (60th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Wilson is reporting that the rookie could miss a few weeks. 

For more on Friday's game, watch the video below.

