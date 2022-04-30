Bengals Take Defensive Tackle Zach Carter With 95th Overall Pick in 2022 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Florida defensive tackle Zach Carter with the 95th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.
The 23-year-old should play a key role on Cincinnati's defensive line as a rookie with Larry Ogunjobi no longer on the roster.
Carter had 32 tackles (11 for loss) and eight sacks in 12 games last season.
He joins DJ Reader, B.J. Hill and Josh Tupou in Cincinnati's defensive tackle room.
The Bengals took safety Dax Hill in the first round (31st overall) on Thursday night. They followed that up by taking cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in round two (60th overall).
They have four more picks on Saturday.
For more on the draft, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback
Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams
Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Lou Anarumo on What the Bengals Are Looking For at Cornerback in the NFL Draft
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Logan Hall is a Real Option for Bengals in First Round
Bengals Hosting Logan Hall for Pre-Draft Visit
Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping
Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery
Read More
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?
Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit
Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft
Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast