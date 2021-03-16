Bengals Sign Brandon Wilson to Two-Year Contract Extension

Wilson is one of the best kick returners in the NFL

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed safety Brandon Wilson to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old has developed into one of the leagues best kick returners. He's averaged 27.8 yards per return on 45 attempts.

The extension is worth $4.625 million according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Wilson's two kickoff returns for touchdowns are tied for the most in Bengals history. His 103-yard return for a score against the Giants last season is the longest play in team history.

The Bengals took Wilson in the sixth-round (207th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He's played in 51 career games (two starts) and has 24 tackles and three forced fumbles on defense and 29 tackles on special teams.

Cincinnati has added three players on defense in the past 24 hours. For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook