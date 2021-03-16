NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bengals Sign Brandon Wilson to Two-Year Contract Extension

Wilson is one of the best kick returners in the NFL
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed safety Brandon Wilson to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season. 

The 26-year-old has developed into one of the leagues best kick returners. He's averaged 27.8 yards per return on 45 attempts.

The extension is worth $4.625 million according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Wilson's two kickoff returns for touchdowns are tied for the most in Bengals history. His 103-yard return for a score against the Giants last season is the longest play in team history.

The Bengals took Wilson in the sixth-round (207th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. 

He's played in 51 career games (two starts) and has 24 tackles and three forced fumbles on defense and 29 tackles on special teams. 

Cincinnati has added three players on defense in the past 24 hours.

Oct 20, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson (40) runs the ball while Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Cody Davis (22) defends in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
