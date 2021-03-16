Carter Out: Bengals Tight End Cethan Carter is on the Move

CINCINNATI — Cethan Carter is on the move. The former Bengals tight end has agreed to a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Carter signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. The 25-year-old appeared in 46 games in three seasons with Cincinnati.

Carter had seven receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. His main role was on special teams. He was on the field for 906 special teams snaps over the past three seasons.

The Dolphins signed Clayton Fejedelem last year from the Bengals and they take another core special teamer from Cincinnati this offseason.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Are Interested in Trey Hendrickson

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook