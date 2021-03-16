NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Carter Out: Bengals Tight End Cethan Carter is on the Move

Carter spent three years in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Cethan Carter is on the move. The former Bengals tight end has agreed to a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Carter signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. The 25-year-old appeared in 46 games in three seasons with Cincinnati. 

Carter had seven receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. His main role was on special teams. He was on the field for 906 special teams snaps over the past three seasons. 

The Dolphins signed Clayton Fejedelem last year from the Bengals and they take another core special teamer from Cincinnati this offseason. 

