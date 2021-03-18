Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Recruiting Kenny Golladay to Bengals

Johnson is arguably the best wide receiver in Bengals history

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made an offer to top free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Wednesday. The 27-year-old is reportedly interested in playing with star quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Bengals have competition for Golladay's services. He has a visit scheduled with the New York Giants this week.

Bengals legend Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson decided to give the star receiver his best recruiting pitch.

"NY is cool, but it’s no need to go to a big market when you can create one in Cincy, i got the blue print on doing so #WhoDey," Johnson tweeted at Golladay.

Ochocinco also gave the former Lions wide receiver a taste of what he could look like in the Bengals' new stripes.

Note: That edit was created by AllBengals contributor Jacob Haugh.

Johnson wasn't done there. He tweeted at Burrow to let the second-year quarterback know that he needed to start recruiting too.

"Joe, I know Golladay can see my tweets," Johnson wrote. "I’ll take care of the receiving corp & you handle the interior help behind closed doors, i love you man."

A trio of Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Golladay would give the Bengals one of the most physically imposing wide receiver units in the NFL.

Johnson is doing his part to make this dream a reality in Cincinnati.

