Another Top Offensive Lineman is Off the Market, as Chargers Improve in Trenches

The top offensive linemen are going off the board quickly

CINCINNATI — Top offensive lineman are going off the board quickly. Joe Thuney, Corey Linsley and Kevin Zeitler all agreed to terms with their new teams on Monday.

The Chargers added Linsley, but they didn't stop there. They're also signing former Steelers guard Matt Feiler to a three-year, $21 million contract according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bengals were expected to go after interior offensive linemen like Linsley and Feiler. The market is getting thinner by the minute.

Feiler would've been a great fit in new offensive line coach Frank Pollack's system. He has the ability to play both guard and tackle. His versatility would've been a huge boost in the trenches. Instead, the Bengals' search for offensive line help continues.

They could target other free agent guards like Trai Turner and Gabe Jackson, but many of the veteran options are finding new homes.

The Bengals say they have a plan. It better involve adding talent to protect Burrow.

