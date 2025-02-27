Cincinnati Bengals Met With Top Tight Ends Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland at 2025 NFL Combine
CINCINNATI — The Bengals met with Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at the 2025 NFL Combine.
Warren and Loveland are considered the two top tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both guys are expected to be first round picks, which means the Bengals would have to take them with the No. 17 overall selection.
Warren is 10th on Dane Brugler's big board and Loveland is 11th.
They're fourth and sixth, respectively, in Lance Zierlein's rankings.
Would the Bengals really consider a tight end in the first round?
It may seem unlikely, but they're certainly doing their due diligence on both guys.
"It’s all how it fits our needs, who is available at that point. There’s so much that factors in," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Just going back to our collaboration as a staff with Duke, I love the last three days leading into the draft. That process. Ownership, Duke, coaching staff, coordinators at that point. I really look forward to that last 72, 48 hours where you iron out the difference in the 16th prospect and the 17th prospect for us. That's intense conversation, it's an exhausting conversation. It's the right conversation. We get a chance to hear everyone speak up with their opinions whether its weighted differently or not. It doesn’t matter. Everyone's gets the chance to let their voices be heard. I always think it's a very helpful dialogue we have at that point."
Check out video of Warren from Thursday at the combine below:
