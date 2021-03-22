Bengals Re-Sign Pro Bowl Punter Kevin Huber
CINCINNATI — The Bengals re-signed veteran punter Kevin Huber on Monday afternoon.
The 35-year-old has spent his entire career in Cincinnati. The Bengals originally selected him in the fifth-round (142nd overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft.
He signed a one-year deal.
The University of Cincinnati product is the Bengals' career leader in every significant punting category, including total punts (914), yards (41,362), gross average (45.25), net average (40.22) and punts inside the 20 (315).
He's fourth in team history in most career games played (190). He trails Ken Riley (207), Reggie Williams (206) and Ken Anderson (192).
