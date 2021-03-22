Bengals Plan to Host Veteran Offensive Lineman for Visit
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are planning on bringing in veteran guard Nick Easton for a visit this week according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
The 28-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Saints last season. He allowed two sacks and 18 pressures in 562 snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
Easton split time at both left and right guard for the Saints in 2020. He also has experience playing center.
Signing a versatile lineman that can play center and both guard positions makes sense for a team like the Bengals. Starting center Trey Hopkins is recovering from a torn ACL and backup Billy Price is a huge question mark.
Cincinnati had the worst guard play in the NFL last season.
Easton could help at center if needed, but is also capable of starting at guard. He's also expected to visit the Texans this week.
The Saints released him last month. They cleared $5.8 million in cap space by moving on from Easton, but they're hoping to re-sign him according to Fowler.
Easton is a perfect backup player that could start if necessary. He would've solve the Bengals' issues on the interior of their offensive line, but signing him would be a step in the right direction.
