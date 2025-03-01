Cincinnati Bengals Should Trade for Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Michael Mayer
CINCINNATI — Raiders tight end Michael Mayer is reportedly on the trade block.
The Bengals should absolutely be interested in trading for the 23-year-old.
The Bengals passed on Mayer in the 2023 NFL Draft. Cincinnati took Myles Murphy with the 28th overall pick. The Raiders took Mayer six picks later with the 35th overall selection.
Mayer has 48 catches for 460 yards and two touchdowns in 25 career games.
If the Bengals could send a fifth round pick to the Raiders for Mayer, it would be a worthwhile trade.
He's only 23-years-old, which means his best years are likely ahead of him. A big reason why they passed on him in the 2023 draft is because he wasn't dynamic enough as a pass catcher.
He was productive at Notre Dame, but he didn't have the same upside as some of the other top tight ends—especially since the Bengals are a pass first offense.
That doesn't mean Mayer wouldn't be a match for the Bengals. It just means they didn't value him enough to take him in the first round.
Why are the Raiders open to trading him? They took Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was an All-Pro in his first season. Getting value for Mayer makes sense, especially since they have a new coaching staff, general manager and will likely have a new quarterback this offseason.
Parting with a fifth round pick for Mayer would make a ton of sense. Maybe the Raiders are interested in Cordell Volson or Geno Stone—the Bengals should have both veterans on the trade block.
Trading for Mayer is a no-brainer if they could get him for a day three draft pick and a player like Volson or Stone.
Mayer is a quality blocker, has good hands and is dynamic enough in the passing game to give Joe Burrow another weapon to work with for the foreseeable future—especially at a position that has had a lot of turnover in Cincinnati.
Watch highlights from Mayer's first two seasons with the Raiders below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast