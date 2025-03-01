All Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders Put Cincinnati Native Michael Mayer on Trade Block

Mayer could be an interesting buy low candidate.

James Rapien

Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs with the football against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs with the football against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly interested in trading tight end Michael Mayer.

The Raiders are "shopping" the former second round pick according to Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

The Raiders have had discussions with teams who have interest in tight end Michael Mayer," they wrote. "Mayer hasn’t had the impact the Raiders hoped for when he was drafted in the second round in 2023. He had just 27 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie. He missed six games due to personal reasons in 2024 and was delegated to a marginal role due to the ascent of tight end Brock Bowers, who was named a first-team All-Pro."

It's unclear what Mayer could bring back in a trade, but it's worth noting that he grew up in Northern Kentucky—not far from Paycor Stadium. This could be a situation where the Bengals or another team gets the best out of Mayer. He ended up in a tough spot with Brock Bowers taking over tight end duties and becoming an All-Pro in his first season.

Mayer is only 23-years-old. He's an intriguing buy-low candidate.

Check out the entire breakdown of the current state of the Raiders here.

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

