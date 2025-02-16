Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Led the NFL in Key Stat in 2024
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024. He also had the most sacks in one score games.
Hendrickson had 12.5 sacks in one score games according to Pro Football Focus. That also led the NFL and was more than T.J. Watt (11.5), Danielle Hunter (11) and Myles Garrett (9).
The Bengals finished the season 9-8. Seven of their eight losses were by one score.
Hendrickson, 30, is entering the final year of his contract. He wants a new deal and the Bengals want to give him a raise.
“Has he earned a pay raise and a bump in an extension … he has. We’re cognizant of that, and we will give that to him. But whether we agree on what that looks like is, is what is to be determined," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said last month. "We can't have guys at the top of the payroll in every position, right? We'll do what we can. We'll do what we feel is right, and we will try to get Trey re-signed. It's not giving anybody an extension. It's agreeing with somebody on an extension."
Hendrickson essentially told the Bengals to "pay me or trade me" during an interview earlier this month.
Joe Burrow has also been clear when asked about Hendrickson, Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins.
"We have great players that have done great things and deserve to be paid," Burrow said earlier this month during an interview on ESPN's First Take. "They're going to be paid what they're worth, whether we do it or somebody else. I hope we do it. We've had the discussions that the guys are going to get paid that need to get paid."
Check out the graphic courtesy of Pro Football Focus below:
