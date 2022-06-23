Skip to main content

Bengals to Report for Training Camp on July 26

The countdown is on!

CINCINNATI — Bengals training camp is just over a month away. 

Rookies will report on July 23 and veterans will report by July 26. The NFL announced the dates for all 32 teams on Thursday. 

The Bengals will hold training camp at Paul Brown Stadium. Check out reporting dates for all 32 teams below.

Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 3.19.58 PM

Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) picks up the fumble as Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) goes for the tackle during the first quarter in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
