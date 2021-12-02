Elizabeth Blackburn Pens Letter to Bengals Fans

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Elizabeth Blackburn Writes Open Letter to Bengals Fans: 'Welcome to the Playoff Push'

    Cincinnati is hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 7-4 and currently the fifth seed in the AFC going into Sunday's game against the Chargers. 

    With six games to go and Cincinnati hoping to make a playoff run, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn wrote an open letter to fans. 

    "Heading into the 2021 season, we heightened our focus on two goals: (1) cultivating a Super Bowl caliber team and (2) establishing a home-field advantage that makes games in Paul Brown Stadium a threat to opposing Clubs," Blackburn wrote. "Through Week 12, we are on-track." 

    She pointed out the Bengals' record and mentioned that they have the sixth-best point differential in the NFL. Cincinnati is also top-10 in scoring offense and defense. 

    Blackburn also credited the atmosphere at Paul Brown Stadium for what fans have done during the first five home games of the season, but with four of the next six at home and a postseason berth on the line, she knows how crucial fan engagement will be down the stretch. 

    "In an interview in October, Joe Burrow talked about being used to playing in extremely loud stadiums from his college days. We need to provide Burrow with the same kind of home-field advantage that he enjoyed back at LSU," Blackburn wrote. "To do this, it requires belief and hard work—two qualities that we need at all four remaining home games against LA, San Francisco, Baltimore and Kansas City. 

    "If you are asking yourself, 'How can I help this team make the playoffs?,' it starts with believing in this team, showing up to support, and yelling on every single defensive down."

    From helping with the new uniforms to creating more ways to engage fans, Blackburn continues to help the Bengals welcome in a new era. 

    Will that era begin with a playoff berth this season? We'll find out starting on Sunday against the Chargers. 

    Read her entire letter to fans here.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense

    Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase

    Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers

    Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness

    Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow

    Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

    Read More

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10

    Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas

    Bengals No. 1 in Key Stat After Week 11 Win

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders in Las Vegas

    Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders

    All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions For Sunday's Game in Vegas

    Super Bowl Champ Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Three Bold Predictions for Second Half of the Bengals Season

    Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

    Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

    Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

    Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Elizabeth Blackburn Pens Letter to Bengals Fans

    just now
    Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow exits the tunnel for warm-ups before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

    48 minutes ago
    Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, C.J. Uzomah
    News

    Podcast: Bengals' Confidence Growing Ahead of Big Matchup Against Chargers

    3 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Riley Reiff, Chris Evans and the Rest of the Bengals

    17 hours ago
    Sep 9, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Buccaneers Get Bad News About Star Wide Receiver Antonio Brown

    19 hours ago
    Adrian Peterson
    News

    Report: Adrian Peterson Visiting Seahawks, Could Join Russell Wilson in Seattle

    20 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after a sack in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Key Stats Shows How Valuable Trey Hendrickson Has Been for the Bengals' Defense

    21 hours ago
    Vonn bell Steelers
    Gameday

    Watch: Vonn Bell Mic'd Up Against Steelers

    21 hours ago