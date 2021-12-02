Elizabeth Blackburn Pens Letter to Bengals Fans

Cincinnati is hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 7-4 and currently the fifth seed in the AFC going into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

With six games to go and Cincinnati hoping to make a playoff run, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn wrote an open letter to fans.

"Heading into the 2021 season, we heightened our focus on two goals: (1) cultivating a Super Bowl caliber team and (2) establishing a home-field advantage that makes games in Paul Brown Stadium a threat to opposing Clubs," Blackburn wrote. "Through Week 12, we are on-track."

She pointed out the Bengals' record and mentioned that they have the sixth-best point differential in the NFL. Cincinnati is also top-10 in scoring offense and defense.

Blackburn also credited the atmosphere at Paul Brown Stadium for what fans have done during the first five home games of the season, but with four of the next six at home and a postseason berth on the line, she knows how crucial fan engagement will be down the stretch.

"In an interview in October, Joe Burrow talked about being used to playing in extremely loud stadiums from his college days. We need to provide Burrow with the same kind of home-field advantage that he enjoyed back at LSU," Blackburn wrote. "To do this, it requires belief and hard work—two qualities that we need at all four remaining home games against LA, San Francisco, Baltimore and Kansas City.

"If you are asking yourself, 'How can I help this team make the playoffs?,' it starts with believing in this team, showing up to support, and yelling on every single defensive down."

From helping with the new uniforms to creating more ways to engage fans, Blackburn continues to help the Bengals welcome in a new era.

Will that era begin with a playoff berth this season? We'll find out starting on Sunday against the Chargers.

Read her entire letter to fans here.

