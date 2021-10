ESPN's College GameDay is Coming to Cincinnati

This is big for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

CINCINNATI — Football in the Queen City has been great over the past few months. The Bengals are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the University of Cincinnati Bearcats are the No. 2 team in the country.

Luke Fickell's squad is a perfect 8-0 so far this season.

The Bearcats have received plenty of national attention over the past few months. That will continue on Saturday when ESPN's College GameDay broadcasts live in Cincinnati ahead of their matchup against Tulsa.

It's the first time College GameDay will be in Cincinnati. It's Homecoming for the Bearcats, which will make it an even bigger day at Nippert Stadium.

“This is a huge week. We will know exactly what the College Football Playoff committee thinks of the Bearcats, and we’ll react to it,” Rece Davis said when he announced the news.

The College Football Playoff Rankings will be announced on Tuesday.

College GameDay always has a special guest picker. Joe Burrow has to be their first choice, right?

The Bengals host the Browns in Cincinnati on Sunday, so the star quarterback will be in town.

